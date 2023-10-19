JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 18, 2023, deputies of the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred on Gansville Road in Jonesboro, La. Upon arrival at the scene, a male subject was found shot and transported to the Jackson Parish Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, investigators and deputies processed the scene, investigated several leads, and made one arrest. The investigation is still ongoing and there are other people of interest in this case.

Authorities are asking anyone who has any information on the shooting to please come forward and call 318-259-9021.

Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and the community during this tragic time. Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office

