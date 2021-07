LIVINGSTON, La. (WGNO) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that the wanted for a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old man in Denham Springs in May has turned himself in.

Timothy Gerald (Photo: LPSO)

Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed that 35-year-old Timothy Gerald gave himself up to LPSO detectives and was processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Tuesday morning.

Gerald is charged with:

Felony Hit and Run

Driving Under Suspension

He has since bonded out ($25,297) of LPDC.