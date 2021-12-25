Fatal hit-and-run reported in Village De L’est on increasingly violent Xmas Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Christmas Day continues to take a dark turn in and around New Orleans East on Saturday evening as the NOPD reported a fatal hit-and-run in the 13800 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

According to an official tweet from @NOPDNews, officers were on the scene investigating the incident in Village De L’est at 6:28 p.m.

The NOPD had already reported two fatalities earlier in the day, with the first occurring near the intersection of Plum Orchard Street and Chef Menteur, and a second which resulted in the death of one man and hospitalized another on South Claiborne Avenue.

#NOPDAlert: Hit-and-run traffic fatality reported in 13800 block of Chef Menteur Highway. NOPD officers on scene. Investigation under way into incident. pic.twitter.com/k6W2rrSYkY — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 26, 2021

At approximately 2:40 pm, the NOPD also reported that an adult male and female arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Detectives are investigating to determine the location of the incident and further information.

Stay tuned to WGNO News for further updates.