Fatal hit-and-run investigation underway in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in Madisonville, La.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 22 and Garden Drive.

The specifics surrounding the crash are still under investigation, but the initial evidence indicates the crash occurred when a Ford F250 crossed the center line of Highway 22 and struck a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died. Four other passengers of the vehicle were also transported to an area hospital, and one is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford F250 fled on foot. K-9 deputies were called to the scene in an attempt to locate that driver, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about this crash or the identity of the F-250 driver is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.