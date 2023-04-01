HAMPTON, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Arkansas Agricultural Education & FFA confirmed that Sammy and Lisa Tucker, who were longtime educators in Hampton, Ark., died in a fatal crash. According to officials, Sammy was an educator for approximately 37 years at Hampton High School and Lisa was a school counselor in Hampton for many years.

Reports also confirmed that Lisa Tucker’s mother passed away after the crash.

Longtime Hampton High Ag Teacher Mr. Sammy Tucker, along with his wife and our long time School Counselor here at Hampton, Mrs Lisa Tucker as well as Mrs. Lisa mother ( Ms. Castleberry) were involved in a fatal car crash early this evening. All three of them lost their life. Please be in prayer for their children, Rachel and Jacob, as they have lost many members of their tight knit family. Special prayer for Rachel as she is pregnant and very close to having the baby at this time. If my years are correct, Mr Tucker taught here at Hampton for 37 years. Mrs Tucker was our counselor for many years as well. They both retired in 2019 and were able to enjoy time with their family. During their time here, they touched many lives in our community. Arkansas Agricultural Education & FFA