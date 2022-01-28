OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 28, 2022, just before 7 AM, Louisiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 840-1 at the intersection of Smith Street. The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kelly Lewis, who was unrestrained.

The investigation revealed a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by 30-year-old Brandon Link, was traveling west on LA Highway 840-1. At the same time, a 2015 Nissan Rogue, driven by Lewis was traveling east on LA Highway 840-1. Link’s vehicle then crossed the center line and struck the front of Lewis’ vehicle.

Lewis, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Link was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in Link’s vehicle was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.