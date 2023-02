LIVINGSTON, La. (WGNO) — A 69-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Livingston Parish on Friday (Feb. 24th).

Reports show, Maria Alonso was driving on I-12 around 11:00 p.m. when she parked her car on the interstate in the left travel lane and got into the passenger seat.

That’s when State Troopers say a car hit the back of Alonso’s car.

She died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.