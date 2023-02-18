All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, around 8:15 PM, the Farmerville Police Department and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a residence on Bernice Avenue. Upon arrival, authorities located 43-year-old Shaun Edward Boyd inside the residence.

Boyd was allegedly in possession of multiple credit/debit cards that were taken from the residence. The home was not occupied at the time of the burglary.

Boyd was taken to Union Parish Detention Center where he was booked for Simple Burglary.