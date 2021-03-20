Family: Stimulus check argument led to Indianapolis quadruple murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Her family said Jeanettrius Moore worked hard at a beauty supply shop to support herself and two little girls and appreciated the most recent $1,400 stimulus check issued to help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The father of her youngest baby, Malik Halfacre, thought he should get half, according to Moore’s relatives.

“He wanted some of Jeanettrius’ tax money, stimulus money,” said Wendy Johnson, a cousin who heard Jeanettrius’ account of what led up to a quadruple murder at an Indianapolis home Saturday night.

Johnson said she was told that the day before the shooting Halfacre told Moore “he wanted half of her money.”

“She said, ‘No, you don’t deserve any of this. I work. I take care of our child. You don’t do anything,’” Johnson recalled.

After he insisted, Johnson said Moore relented, offering $450 – but that wasn’t enough. Johnson said Halfacre vowed to “get that money.”

Johnson was told that on Saturday evening, Moore was outside at the curb looking after her car when Halfacre walked up.

“She said he gave her an evil look and walked off,” said Johnson. “He came back.”

Police said after Halfacre came back for a second time, four people were dead, the mother of his child was wounded, the baby was missing, and the ex-con was on the run.

The family identified the dead as Moore’s 7-year-old daughter, Eve Moore, her brother, 23-year-old Daquan Moore, her mother, 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown, and her cousin, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson.