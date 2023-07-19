COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The death of an Elba man 32 years ago has come back to life for several local and state law enforcement agencies.

Michael Anthony Bryant’s family believes he was murdered, and not killed after being run over by an 18-wheeler.

Bryant’s family often gathers around his gravesite in Elba.

On April 22, 1991, he was found after being run over on a rural northern Coffee County bridge.

But, his cousin April Coppage, believes there’s enough evidence indicating that he was killed after the backshield of his car appeared shot out a few miles from where the 24-year-old’s body was found.

April along with her family believes he was killed and then dropped off on the bridge.

“It’s time for someone to come forward. I can’t imagine what he had done, or could have done to have his life taken that way,” she says.

April says since Bryant was run over, most of the investigation was done by state troopers.

Although in 32 years, the initial personnel who handled the case are retired or have passed, Coffee County Sheriff officials say they’ll also assist in any way they can.

Bryant’s family believes the person or persons responsible for the death are carrying a deep burden in their hearts and any information to authorities would be helping them as well.

“He loved to deer hunt, fish, and work on cars. And do anything for anybody, especially if it had anything to do with working on cars. He was a redneck, a loving redneck that’s all I can say. We all loved him, miss him, and want something done about it.” says Michael Coppage.

If Michael Bryant was alive today, he would be 56 years old. His family believes that if the person responsible for the death is no longer around, he may have let someone know about what happened.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.