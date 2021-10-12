Family of woman killed in Baton Rouge shooting spree speaks out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Monday, 31-year-old Matthew Mire was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail.

He was released from the hospital after receiving treatment for a dog bite and a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Matthew Mire Courtesy: EBRSO

Mire has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder from the state and from Ascension Parish, along with several other charges.

The manhunt for him ended Saturday night when he was arrested by law enforcement at 10:00 p.m.

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was found dead in his unit, according to authorities. Louisiana State Police said this was after he was ambushed by the suspect, Mire.

LSP officials believe this happened on Saturday after he completed a crash report around 2 a.m. off of Dutton Road in Ascension Parish.

“At 2:30 a.m., Mire was picked up on cameras entering the Dutton Road location with his headlights off. That’s where we believe that he ambushed Master Trooper Gaubert,” said LSP Colonel Lamar A. Davis.

“We also believe that Mire came to the Dutton and remote location in order to stage for the shooting that he is expecting to commit at a nearby residence in Ascension Parish.”

These nearby residents were that of 37-year-old Pamela Adair and her boyfriend, Joe Schexnayder. Adair died from her injuries.

Pam Adair

Courtesy of Adair family

“Like she (Pam Adair) was her own person. She had a kind heart and would do for other people. She was like a free spirit, I guess you can say. I don’t know how to explain it because she’s just Pam,” said Megan Meyer Adair, Pam’s sister-in-law.

Megan said it started after Mire broke into their home.

“We got a call, it was almost 3:00 a.m. in the morning from her boyfriend’s dad, saying that somebody broke in and that they were shot, but they didn’t know what else. But except for that, that’s all we knew at that point,” she explained.

She said Mire is not related to Pamela Adair, but he is Schexnayder’s cousin. Megan said no one knows what motivated Mire to do this. They only saw him briefly after the hurricane.

“We saw him for a few seconds after the storm because we went checked on Pam and Sean’s mom. He was there, but we were there less than five minutes, but he looked rough and we really didn’t talk. He did look rough, but he didn’t look rough enough, to be doing something like this,” said Megan.

“But other than that, none of us, none of us really seeing them, none of us talk to them. So that’s still trying to figure out why he would do this.”

After they were notified about Pam’s death, they sheltered at home with police help, in case he came back.

“We didn’t know who would possibly or why anybody would possibly do that. I mean, because, they were good people,” said Adair.

Megan hopes that her sister-in-law’s memory lives on.

“We love her and we miss her. We are sorry it even happened,” she said.

Pam left behind three children. Family members said Schexnayder is stable from his injuries.

As for Mire, the police still do not have a motive and continue investigating the case.

Megan Adair’s family said they are accepting donations to help with Pam’s funeral costs.