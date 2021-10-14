Family of man accused of killing two left shocked, hurting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The investigation into the multi-parish shooting spree that left two people dead continues as the accused shooter, Matthew Mire, faces additional charges.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office added charges of illegal possession of firearms, resisting an officer and obstruction of justice.

Stephanie Schexnayder, a relative of both victim Joseph Schexnayder and Mire, said the family is hurting and they couldn’t believe he would turn out like this.

“He found out that it was Matthew and he’s just in shock,” said Stephanie.

She said Joseph is recovering from his wounds after trying to shield his girlfriend, Pam Adair, from bullets.

“He loved Pam with all of his heart. Oh, my God. From the first time we met, it’s like they were in love. I mean, he’d do anything to protect her,” she said.

She said Joe broke down when he found out Pam didn’t make it.

“When my uncle Kevin put his head down and he started crying, that’s when Joseph knew that she didn’t make it. And he started to, I guess, have a panic attack, you know, freak out. The nurses had to come in there and stabilize him,” she recalls.

Stephanie said Mire’s mother lives near where the Livingston Parish victims were shot. She said Mire’s sister found her mom’s home ransacked as if he was looking for something.

“My aunt Kim wasn’t staying there because she was scared of Matthew, you know, she didn’t know she knew something was wrong, she was so scared to be around him,” said Stephanie.

Stephanie said Mire has had a hard life, but never expected things to end up like this.

“The last time I saw Matthew was years ago. We were trying to help him out because he was struggling, but we had to let him go,” she said.

She said it was hard to see the person who she saw grow up change so drastically.

“From what my uncle Kevin was saying, he started to get paranoid and started to think Joe and Pam [were] out to get him,” she said.

She said the incident that resulted in Mire’s arrest in 2017 was between him and his step-grandfather. Stephanie said their family and Joseph will have a lot of healing to do.

“He’s healing. His body is going to heal. But, you know, who’s to say I mean, his heart may never,” she said.

Stephanie also said that they are unaware of any connection with the Livingston Parish victims, but are sending their thoughts and prayers out to everyone affected by the tragedy.