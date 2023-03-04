FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — The family of a 25-year-old who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Farmington Wednesday has released a statement to the media saying police are stonewalling them.

Chase Linde Allan, 25, was shot multiple times by Farmington police on Wednesday, March 1, near the United States Postal Service office located at 145 East State Street.

In the statement, Allan’s family said they found out about his death via news articles and has not been contacted by authorities with information regarding the investigation so far.

“Our family was not properly notified of Chase’s death as next of kin,” the statement reads.

Allan went to Eagle Bay Elementary, Farmington Junior High and Davis High School. He played soccer at the Real Salt Lake Academy and, later on, at the University of California, Davis, and Utah State University.

“He was always selflessly helping and protecting others in need,” his family said. “He has been studying law the last few years and was a patriot doing what he could to defend the people’s freedom and liberty in his community.”

On Wednesday, Farmington Police Chief Eric Johnsen reported that an officer conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the USPS office because the vehicle Allan was driving did not have a license plate. Allan was reportedly the only person inside the blue BMW.

During the traffic stop, police say Allan became non-compliant. The initial officer called for assistance, leading to four more officers arriving on the scene.

Officers then allegedly instructed Allan to exit his vehicle, which he refused. Details are limited, but police say while removing Allan from his vehicle, shots were fired. Allan died from his injuries.

Read their full statement below:

Chase Linde Allan was a gracious, loving soul who was known by everyone in his community to be caring, thoughtful, and kind and would do anything for someone in need. He attended school in Davis County at Eagle Bay Elementary, Farmington Junior High and Davis High School. Although he had a shy and quiet demeanor, he was able to make quick friends who cared about Chase deeply and will remember him fondly. Chase graduated from Davis High School in 2016 where he played soccer earning varsity letters and at the Real Salt Lake Academy. Chase would then pursue higher education and went on to play soccer at UC Davis and Utah State University. He was 25 years old and had graduated from Utah State University. He was always selflessly helping and protecting others in need. He has been studying law the last few years and was a patriot doing what he could to defend the people’s freedom and liberty in his community. The devastating and tragic death of Chase Linde Allan quite literally hits home as his young life was taken from him on Wednesday March 1st, 2023, in the parking lot of our local Farmington City Post Office. Chase was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, peer, teammate, student, and neighbor amongst many other important roles he played within our community. We have learned more from media coverage about what occurred than anywhere else right now. Officers claim it was a routine traffic stop, yet the officer requested multiple other officers to the scene a couple blocks prior to the stop. This resulted in the brutal murder of Chase at the hands of 5 Farmington Police officers, with them shooting him while he was still in his automobile and likely terrified for his safety. They shot 12 plus rounds at him while he was still inside the car with the engine running and lights on when reporters arrived. Police are stonewalling us. Our family has not been permitted to see Chase and has not been contacted by authorities or justice departments with information surrounding this investigation. Chase lived at home with his parents in Farmington. Our family was not properly notified of Chase’s death as next of kin. We found out about Chase’s death along with the entirety of our community via News Reporters and Articles written online.