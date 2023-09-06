INDEPENDENCE, La. (WGNO) — An argument between brothers ended violently with one hospitalized and the other behind bars, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, they responded to the call of a shooting at an Independence home on East Cooper Road. An investigation revealed, two brothers were having a dispute when a gun was pulled and one brother shot the other.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment while the other was arrested.

Charges are pending for the suspect, according to deputies.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories