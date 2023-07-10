NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Family and friends gathered outside Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home Monday morning to mourn the loss of 18-year-old Revell Andrews.

Andrews had just graduated high school with a passion for music and hoped to attend Southern University in the fall, but his seemingly bright future was cut short.

His death is one of the latest cases of gun violence in the city, and those who knew him are left questioning why it happened.

“There’s no explanation. His death was for nothing. His life meant much. His life meant so much. But his death, that was for nothing. That’s what we mourn today as his friends carry him to his grave. That’s not the way that’s supposed to be when you graduate from high school,” said family friend Katy Reckdahl.

