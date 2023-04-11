SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A woman is in custody after causing a commotion at a Slidell hospital Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Slidell Police Department at about 5:40 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation but the driver sped off and into the parking lot of Slidell Memorial Hospital.

That’s when officers say a woman and her 3-year-old child jumped out of the vehicle and ran inside the hospital. She reportedly went through the halls, up the stairs, through corridors and into a bathroom where she locked herself and the child in.

During the incident, Slidell police discovered the woman reportedly left her stolen gun and a stash of drugs inside the vehicle.

Moments later the woman was taken into custody with no threat to the child or anyone else.

