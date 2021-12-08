EXCLUSIVE: Details emerge surrounding accused killers of New Orleans men who were gunned down in Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) — More details have emerged in the case of the off-duty New Orleans police officer and his friend who were shot and killed while visiting Houston this summer.

Court documents are shedding light on what may have motivated the accused murderers to go after the men.

Records show that just one hour prior to the murders, the accused men spoke to a fellow gang member who was in jail, Anthony Jenkins, over the phone who reportedly encouraged the men to commit robberies. It was later revealed that Jenkins still got out on bond after he was charged for ordering robberies while in jail.

Two weeks after Jenkins posted bond, he showed up to court for a bond hearing and was thrown back in jail. This time, accused of violating his bond conditions. Now, prosecutors are asking a judge to keep him there.

Court documents say the convicted felon was facilitating street crime from behind bars, ordering his brother — whose name is also Anthony Jenkins — and fellow gang members to rob people at gunpoint to secure cash to bond him out.

Jenkins was already being held on a $50,000 bond — accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in April.

Fast forward to August 21, the day NOPD Detective Everett “Easy” Briscoe and his friend, Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy, were killed while on a retreat with the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club.

Record note that Jenkins called his brother from behind bars, along with Fredrick Jackson and Khalil Nelson, the two teens who are also accused of murdering Briscoe and Riculfy.

That’s when Jenkins learned his brother and friends had been watching and following a man. They thought he was wearing expensive jewelry — specifically, a $200,000 Richard Millie watch.

According to more court documents, Jenkins told the men to have their pistols and be aggressive, “don’t play with him, pow in his leg, get right.”

In another phone call between the group 30 minutes later, records show Jenkins was informed that the deed was done, but the watch was fake. Investigators say Jenkins encouraged his brother and the two teenagers to find more victims.

Within an hour is when Briscoe, Riculfy, and their friends were targeted at Grotto Ristorante near the Houston Galleria. Detectives believe the accused men first saw the friends as they walked to the restaurant from their hotel.

As they sat on the patio of the restaurant is when police say they were approached by the three at gunpoint before eventually being shot.