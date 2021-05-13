Eunice man arrested for breaking into home, shooting a man he found with his girlfriend

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into a home Wednesday shortly after noon and shot a man he found with his girlfriend in bed, according to Eunice Police.

David Haworth, 33, of Eunice, was booked this morning on a warrant for attempted manslaughter and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot. This was after his arrest Wednesday in Acadia Parish just south of Eunice for a probation warrant from Eunice City Court.

Fontenot said Haworth allegedly went to a home on College Rd., and while looking into a bedroom window, saw his girlfriend with another man. Haworth allegedly entered the home through the window and pulled out a gun during an argument that ensued.

Haworth allegedly pointed his gun at his girlfriend, but the man stepped in between them. Haworth allegedly shot the man in his right forearm near the wrist. The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injury.