EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man has been accused of rape and other charges related to allegedly filing a false police report about using a money-transfer app, authorities said.

Eunice Police have arrested Judson Eldredge, 50, of Eunice, on charges of cyberstalking, second degree rape and filing false public records.

Police said the arrest was the result of an investigation after Eldredge filed a police report accusing a woman of sending money to her Cash App account from his Cash App account on several occasions without his permission. The investigation revealed that Eldredge had been voluntarily sending the woman the money using his Cash App account, authorities said.

Prior to that transfer, the woman had met Eldredge at a local restaurant and agreed to accompany Eldredge to his apartment, where they had both consumed alcoholic beverages, according to police. The woman reported that she became sleepy and lightheaded, went to sleep and was awakened when Eldredge was raping her, authorities said.

After the incident, Eldredge continued to use his Cash App account to try to communicate with the victim when she would not respond to him by other means, according to police.

Eldredge was booked into the St Landry Parish Jail. Bond details were not released.

Eldredge is a professor at LSU Eunice. While not naming him, LSU Eunice Chancellor Nancee Sorenson posted an open letter on the school’s website to the university community announcing “late Wednesday afternoon, a professor at LSU Eunice was arrested by the Eunice Police Department.”

“Upon receiving news of this arrest, we placed the professor in question on administrative leave,” the letter read. “While the judicial process must be allowed to play out, we want to make very clear that the alleged behavior will not be tolerated by anyone associated with our campus. The safety and security of our LSUE students, staff, faculty, and the community we serve is of the utmost importance to me, and to all of us at LSUE.”

Sorenson said, to the school’s knowledge, “the victim in this incident is not an LSU Eunice student, staff, or faculty member.”

