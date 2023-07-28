EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A Eunice Daycare is being investigated after videos surfaced showing young children being mistreated.

A former employee at Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice sent News 10 videos of toddlers and young children being mistreated. Eunice Police were made aware of the videos and Police Chief Kyle LeBouef says the videos are disturbing to watch. “We do have the videos and they’re very disturbing to watch. An innocent child shouldn’t have to go through that. Especially if someone one put that child in someone else’s care,” says Chief LeBouef.

LeBouef says his department received videos of children having slices of cheese thrown on their faces as well as others being scared and taped to a chair. The department has opened an investigation into the Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice to see if charges can be brought against the suspects in the videos. “Right away you’re looking at child neglect or child abuse. Certainly, within those stature but that’s to be determined later.”

LeBouf says they were sent additional videos and got calls from concerned parents about the daycare. News 10 went by the pumpkin patch daycare to see if someone was available to speak with us about the videos, but no one was there.

Although it has not been confirmed if the day care is closed, it does not seem to be open. LeBouef says since he’s been the chief of police, this is the first incident where his department has been notified of something like this happening.

“We’re going to look at the videos and try to determine exactly when this happened. From our understanding it could possibly be quite old but that doesn’t matter when it comes to criminal charges.”

Lebouef says they are looking at all footage and continuing to conduct interviews until his department can determine if criminal charges can be filed.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.