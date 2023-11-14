Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The man accused of shooting and paralyzing a University of New Orleans student is back in custody, according to officials with Crimestoppers.

President and CEO Darlene Cusanza said 20-year-old Tata Say, an escaped fugitive, was re-arrested Tuesday, Nov. 14 after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor, violating his house arrest order.

Say was originally booked on July 6 for a robbery-turned-shooting that left a UNO student paralyzed. For the crime, Say was sentenced to house arrest.

Officials said he reportedly cut off the monitor Monday morning, Nov. 13, prompting a warrant issued for his arrest on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Say around 5 a.m. He is now facing a charge of tampering with monitoring systems.

