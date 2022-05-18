NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A juvenile that escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth back in April has been re-arrested.

According to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice,19-year-old Jonathan Sheard who escape from the center in Bridge City on April 10, was found Tuesday at about 2 p.m. in Orleans Parish, near the intersection of f Burdette and Fig streets.

He now faces charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, criminal trespassing, and outstanding warrants.

The Office of Juvenile Justice said in order to prevent future escapes mitigations have been put in place such as:

Razor mesh fencing has been installed

Off-duty sheriff deputies are patrolling the premises

Tree removal

Upgrades to CCTV systems that provide geothermal imaging throughout the complex