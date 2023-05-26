Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A man was arrested after he allegedly jumped from a moving car during a police chase in Thibodaux on Thursday, May 25.

Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said an officer tried to pull over a 2010 Merecedes Benz for driving erratically around 5:30 p.m. near city limits.

He said the car didn’t stop and a pursuit began. When it approached the Canal Street Bridge, Zeringue said the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle due to heavy traffic.

He said the suspect ran away and the car crashed into another vehicle and a police cruiser before it came to a stop.

The suspect reportedly ran to the Downtown Thibodaux area where he was arrested. Zeringue said the suspect was identified as Tyrese Arcement.

Officers learned that Arcement is a convicted felon who was on parole at the time. He was allegedly found in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine, suspected marijuana, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute.

He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Facility.

