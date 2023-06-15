NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Results from the Legislative session have left the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) without funding for public animal shelters.

HSLA brought their concerns to lawmakers in March with a report published by the State Legislative Auditor’s Office urging for funds to be allocated to building new animal shelters and renovating existing ones.

They hoped a small portion of the starts surplus could be used to fund public animal shelters that can’t afford to stay open.

The funding would have went towards two facilities serving in rural parishes such as Avoyelles, Bienville, Evangeline, Catahoula, E. Feliciana, Franklin, Livingston, St. Helena, St. James, Caldwell, Red River, and Union.

“In the last minutes of the session, somebody exiled, somebody deleted that amendment to an appropriations bill. We walked out empty handed and we’re all very very disappointed,” says HSLA Director Jeff Dorson.

Director Jeff Dorson says most of the existing shelters are in such a state of disaster they’re forced to close leaving vulnerable animals without services.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.