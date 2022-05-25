COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — After at least one gunshot was fired at the Coquille Sports Complex on Tuesday night, employees say the rain may have prevented people from getting hurt.

At last word, St. Tammany Deputies were interviewing 2 people about what happened, but no one has been arrested.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the shot rang out on the property. Police say no one was hurt.

Workers at the sports complex say they’re going to add more security cameras and more rules during open gym hours.

Other details of what happened have not yet been released, but employees say that fewer people were in the area at the time because rain forced outdoor events to be canceled.