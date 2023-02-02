LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A 13-year-old is in custody after St. John the Baptist Parish detectives say he brought a gun to school this week, causing campus to lock down.

The SJPSO says around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 31), deputies responded to LaPlace Elementary School after a teacher discovered a 9-mm handgun in the waistband of a male student when he reported for gym class.

Campus was placed under lockdown during the incident and no one was injured.

The student, whose name was not disclosed due to his age, was charged with carrying a firearm on school property — a felony charge. He was taken into custody and booked into the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in LaPlace.

“We are grateful to the students who came forward to report this situation,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “By reporting suspicious behavior, you may not only be saving your own life, but the lives of many others.”