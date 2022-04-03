ST. ROSE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office reported an attempted carjacking on Airline Highway in St. Rose, La., on Sunday just after 5 p.m.

According to a report, two suspects – one of them armed – attempted to steal the car of an elderly man before dropping the keys and fleeing the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala headed toward Kenner. The getaway car was described as having a low spoiler and damage to the rear bumper.

The men were described as black males with long hair.

There were no injuries reported during this incident.

This investigation is still ongoing

Anyone with information that may be related to this event is asked to contact Detective Kevin Tennison of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783- 6807 or (985) 783-1135.