All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 1, 2023, Monroe Police were called to Kenilworth Drive in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim along with several witnesses who stated that 75-year-old Lucius J. Johnson allegedly struck the victim in the mouth with a knife.
According to police, the victim was bleeding heavily from their mouth and a blood trail led from the victim’s apartment to Johnson’s apartment. Police went on to make contact with Johnson and he allegedly advised that he hit the victim with a closed fist due to the victim arguing with his cousin, who allegedly entered the victim’s apartment without permission.
According to police, they observed blood on Johnson’s right hand. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and Johnson was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Battery.
