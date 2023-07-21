LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – An elderly Lake Charles woman who was attacked and sexually assaulted at the beginning of July died, now turning the investigation into a homicide.

According to the Lake Charles Police Department, officers were called out to the 2900 block of Caroline St. around 10:30 p.m. on July 5 in reference to an emergency assist.

On arrival, officers found an elderly woman who had been severely beaten and sexually assaulted. The woman was transported to a local hospital before being transported to a hospital out of town for further treatment. Detectives have been investigating and searching for an unknown male suspect.

LCPD was told on Wednesday by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office that the victim of this incident died. The investigation transitioned to a homicide. The victim has been identified as Sherry Vincent, 75 of Lake Charles.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information surrounding this incident is asked to contact lead detectives at (337) 491-1311.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.