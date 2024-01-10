Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Eight people were arrested after the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received anonymous tips about drug activity in Lacombe.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Division were called to investigate a home in the 31000 block of May Street after receiving complaints about suspected drug distribution taking place.

A search warrant was issued, and detectives allegedly recovered:

13.1 grams of methamphetamine

6.9 grams of fentanyl

8.5 dosage units of unlawfully possessed clonazepam tablets

0.5 dosage units of unlawfully possessed oxycodone tablets

Digital scales

Unused plastic baggies

Smoking devices

Snorting straws

Further investigation led to the arrest of five people, who have all been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center:

54-year-old Arthur Hoffman, 51-year-old Tracy Hoffman, 52-year-old Neal Griggs, 55-year-old Sonja Watkins and 31-year-old David Berns were arrested.

That same day, deputies received a second call about activity at a home in the 25000 block of West Spruce Street.

During a search of the home, detectives allegedly found:

Approximately 24 grams of suspected marijuana

0.2 grams of Methadone

57 dosage units of Suboxone

Four different types of legend drugs

An assortment of drug paraphernalia

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Ashley Greer, 53-year-old Ronald Ferrand and 66-year-old David Locke.

“Keeping illegal drugs out of our neighborhoods is a cooperative effort between law enforcement and our residents,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I thank the alert and concerned residents who submitted tips and encourage others who notice suspicious behavior to do the same.”

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1-888-GO-2-JAIL.

