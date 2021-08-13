Egan man arrested for allegedly driving to N. La. for sex with juvenile, faces child porn and animal abuse charges

OAK GROVE, La. (KLFY) — An Egan man was arrested in West Carroll Parish after sheriff’s deputies there said he drove to Oak Grove for sex with a juvenile.

James G. Regan

James G. Regan of Egan faces charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces additional charges of 39 counts of Possession of child pornography and one count of sexual abuse of an animal. He has no bond, and may face additional charges based on a warrant from the Crowley Police Department.

Regan was arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 10 after being part of an undercover investigation. Investigators were first tipped off by a professional watch group, Creep Catchers USA (CCUSA) in July. Oak Grove Police Chief Lewis B. Russell said CCUSA has evidence that Regan was soliciting sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Undercover investigators began communicating with Regan, and he allegedly sent them sexually explicit videos and had explicit conversations. This led to an arrest warrant for Regan.

On Monday, Aug. 9, Regan advised the undercover investigators that he was going to drive to Oak Grove to pick up the “child” and take her back to Egan. He provided a description of his car, as well as the clothes he would be wearing. He traveled 230 miles, according to Russell. Regan was apprehended in the Walmart parking lot in Oak Grove.

Search warrants for Regan’s vehicle and cellphone, which turned up “sexual-related paraphernalia” and a .45 caliber handgun, as well as suspected methamphetamine. Regan is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm, said Russell.

Regan’s cellphone also contained numerous photographs and videos of child pornography. Investigators also located a video that contained sexual abuse of an animal, said the chief.

CCUSA officials said via a Facebook post that they have set up decoy profiles around Louisiana to help catch pedophiles.

“The suspect contacted our decoy in a MIDDLE SCHOOL chat for kids,” read the post. “Because of this, and the EXTREMELY graphic nature of the chats we are worried that there are more victims. IF YOU ARE A VICTIM OF JAMES EGAN, PLEASE COME FORWARD ANONYMOUSLY FOR HELP. You can contact us 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”