JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Jeanerette Police say drugs shaped like kids vitamins were taken off the streets during a sting operation they called “Operation Take Back.”

Police Chief Dusty Vallot released a photo of a bag seized where inside were colorful ecstasy pills that look like kids Flintstone vitamins.

Vallot said in addition to the pills, officers recovered nine guns, crack, marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Photo Credit: Jeanerette Police Dept.

He says police will continue to do their part, and ask that parents be aware of drugs that are being sold on the streets that look like candy.

“We will continue to do these operations frequently to ensure the safety of this community,” Vallot said.