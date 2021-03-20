EBRSO: Five arrested in drug bust totaling ‘more than $1.5 Million in cash and drugs’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of the five men pictured below.









Images courtesy of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

The five individuals who were arrested are Cedric Clay, Allen Wright, David Lee, Antwun Allen, and Antonio Allen.

The five men and the charges they are facing can be found below:

Cedric Clay (7/19/80) aka “Tyson:”

PWITD Sch. I (Heroin)

PWITD Sch. I (Meth)

PWITD Sch. I (Fentanyl)

PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

PWITD Sch. II (Crack Cocaine)

PWITD Sch. II (Powder Cocaine)

Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Poss. of a Firearm with CDS

Poss. of a Stolen Firearm

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Allen Wright (6/9/79):

Possession of Sch. I (marijuana)

Possession of Sch. II (crack cocaine)

Possession of Sch. II (oxycodone)

Possession of a firearm with a CDS

Possession of Sch. I (heroin)

Possession of a stolen firearm

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

David Lee (5/8/01):

Possession of Sch. I (marijuana)

Possession of Sch. II (crack cocaine)

Possession of Sch. II (oxycodone)

Possession of a firearm with a CDS

Possession of Sch. I (heroin)

Possession of a stolen firearm

Antwun Allen (12/3/99)

Possession of Sch. I (marijuana)

Possession of Sch. II (crack cocaine)

Possession of Sch. II (oxycodone)

Possession of a firearm with a CDS

Possession of Sch. I (heroin)

Possession of a stolen firearm

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Antonio Allen (11/6/98):

Possession of Sch. I (marijuana)

Possession of Sch. I (ecstasy)

The investigation took awhile and it centered around a “narcotics distribution network operated by Cedric CLAY aka “Tyson” involving controlled heroin purchases from lower-level distribution locations supplied and run by Clay,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation led authorities to acquire five warrants which were then executed at these addresses listed below:

8741 Hickock Dr.

3030 Marydon Dr.

1210 Leonidas Dr.

12388 Leonidas Dr.

2467 Plantation Dr.

EBRSO says the warrants “yielded seizures of more than $1.5 million in cash and drugs, 12 guns and 4 ballistic vests.”

These agencies took part in the investigation:

EBRSO K-9

EBRSO Air Support

EBRSO SWAT

EBRSO Intel

EBRSO SCAT

BRPD SRT

ATF Task Force

DEA Task Force

Iberville Sheriff’s Office

“I’m so proud and grateful for all the work these investigators have put in to not only remove dangerous criminals from the streets of our community, but also weapons and a massive amount of dangerous and often lethal drugs,” EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “So many of our community’s violent crimes, homicides and overdoses are linked to the distribution of drugs such as these. Our agency, particularly our Narcotics Division, is working tirelessly to eradicate these operations.”