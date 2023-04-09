NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized on Easter Sunday (April 9th) in Central City.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Clara Street around 6:40 p.m. when officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was brought to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition at this time.

The has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.