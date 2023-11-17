RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — East St. John High School was closed on Friday, Nov. 17 following a threat of a shooting that was circulating on social media.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said school officials were notified of the threat around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. School resource officers reported the information to the sheriff’s office.

Tregre said a 17-year-old male student at the school was identified as the person who posted the message on social media. He was interviewed with his parents, and Tregre said he admitted to making the threat.

Detectives determined the student wasn’t planning to carry out the threat. His motive was that he was angry for being disciplined by the school for a previous matter, according to Tregre.

The school was closed “out of an abundance of caution” on Friday while the investigation continues.

Tregre asks students and parents not to share images or rumors of threats on social media to avoid public panic. Instead, he asks that threats be reported to law enforcement.

