NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one man dead and another injured in the early morning hours of Monday, February 21.

Around 1 a.m., NOPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

When they arrived, officers found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while the second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The deceased victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police have not determined a suspect or motive in the incident yet. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD’s homicide unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.