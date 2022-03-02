NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Mardi Gras celebrations continued into the night, an early-morning shooting left two people injured in downtown New Orleans.

NOPD reports around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of South Peters Street.

When they arrived, officers found two people, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Other details of the shooting, including a suspect and motive, have not yet been determined.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD detectives at 504-658-6080 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.