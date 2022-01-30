LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to multiple gunshots in the 300 block of E. Vermilion St. around 2:23 a.m. The officers found one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the victim was sitting in his parked vehicle when an unknown suspect began shooting at his vehicle, hitting him multiple times.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.