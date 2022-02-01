NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On the first day of Black History Month, the only historically Black, Catholic university in the nation shuts down due to threats of a bomb on campus.

Early Tuesday morning, around 3, university officials learned of the threat, and immediately began working with authorities to defuse the situation.

Around 5 a.m., the university later tweeted out that campus residents should stay put where they are. Classes would be moved online. It was also announced that classes would be moved online until 12 p.m.

At 12 p.m., Xavier University tweeted that the campus had been cleared from the threat and that operations would continue as normal.

According to reports, a certain XULA quad had been targeted in the threat, however, it was unclear which one.

Campus officials continue to work with police to investigate the issue.