BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — A Metairie man is behind bars in Plaquemines Parish after police say he fatally shot a man from North Shore.

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald Turlich reports 26-year-old Kenneth Naquin is in custody following a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, May 11.

PPSO reports that around 10 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Highway 23 and West Revenna Road, just south of Phillips 66 Refinery Alliance.

When they arrived, detectives found a man, later identified as 28-year-old Jimmy Fullerton of Covington, who had been shot multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies report they were able to connect Naquin to the crime through a lead that described the dump truck he was traveling. Naquin was arrested during a traffic stop once police located the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation shows the two men were both dump truck drivers who became involved in an altercation that eventually turned violent. It is unclear what the argument was about.

Naquin has been booked into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center where he faces a single charge of second-degree murder.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.