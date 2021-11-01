Dubach man jailed for murder after fatally stabbing his brother during fight

DUBACH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 31, 2021, Lincoln Parish deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Wynn Street in Dubach in reference to a stabbing. Once deputies arrived to the scene, 36-year-old Robert Warrick was found unresponsive inside of the residence suffering from a single stab wound.

Once detectives began processing the scene for evidence and speaking with witnesses, the victim’s brother, 33-year-old Bradley Warrick, was taken to Lincoln Parish Detention Center and charged with Second Degree Murder. Warrick is being held without bond.