Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
GALLIANO, La. (WGNO) — A Galliano man is in the custody of Lafourche Parish deputies after a fatal crash on Saturday, August 5.
Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a report around 7:00 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 104th Street.
According to reports, 32-year-old Javier Raygoza-Nava of Cut Off was traveling south on LA Hwy 308 when he entered into a no-passing zone and tried to pass the vehicle that 46-year-old Junior Benavidez-Mendoza of Galliano was driving.
As Raygoza-Nava began to enter back into the lane, he collided with Benavidez-Mendoza causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway to the right, enter Bayou Lafourche, and overturn.
Raygoza-Nava sustained no inquiries from the crash; however, Benavidez-Mendoza was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Troopers detected signs of impairment in Raygoza-Nava, and he voluntarily submitted to a breath sample which revealed a blood alcohol concentration nearly two times over the legal limit.
Raygoza-Nava was booked on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI 1st offense, passing in a no-passing zone, and no driver’s license.
This crash remains under investigation.
