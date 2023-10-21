MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This morning, shortly after 3 AM, the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted Louisiana State Police Troop F in reference to a single-vehicle crash. The crash involved an off-duty Louisiana State Police trooper.

When troopers arrived at the scene, the driver was identified as 33-year-old David Hamm of Rayville. Troopers believed that Hamm was under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest. Hamm voluntarily took a breath test, and it was uncovered that he was over the legal limit.

Hamm is currently assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in the Monroe area. Hamm was booked into the Madison Parish Detention Center and charged with a DWI.

An investigation is underway, and all law enforcement property has been recovered by the department. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. Hamm has been an employee for the Louisiana State Police since 2014.

