NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man convicted of drunk driving into a group of bicyclists shortly after a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade will receive a shorter sentence, a court decided this week.

On Thursday (Dec. 16), the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals handed down a reduced sentence to 35-year-old Tashonty Toney after the fatal March 2019 hit-and-run crash. Nine people were struck following the Krewe of Endymion parade, including 27-year-old Sharee Walls and 31-year-old David Hynes who were killed.

Toney was originally given a 91-year sentence for the crash to which he pleaded guilty. However, his attorneys argued this week that the sentence was excessive and the court agreed.

Toney was re-sentenced to 65 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 30 years.

