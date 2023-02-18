VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Franklin resident has been arrested on several drug and firearm charges, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO).
Bryson Gaspard, of Franklin, was charged with the following:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession of Xanax
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule I THC
- Possession of Clonazepam
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS
- Possession of a legend drug (two counts)
- Possession of Promethazine
According to VPSO, a deputy and his K-9 partner made a traffic stop on Gaspard on Feb. 14. After speaking with Gaspard, the deputy was able to obtain a search warrant for Gaspard’s vehicle.
VPSO said that the following was seized after the search of Gaspard’s vehicle:
- 12 vials of suspected THC wax
- Approximately 64.3 grams of suspected marijuana
- 15 suspected THC vape cartridges
- 2 bags of suspected THC gummies
- 4 suspected THC vape pens
- 2 pipes
- A digital scale
- Xanax
- Buspirone bars
- Klonopin pills
- Trazadone pills
- Methamphetamine
- Suspected prescription cough syrup
- Loaded 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty