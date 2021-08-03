Drugs, $400k in cash found during traffic stop leads to arrest of 3 travelers

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Three travelers from out of state were arrested in Jefferson Davis Parish on Monday on drug and money laundering charges, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

All three vehicle occupants face money laundering charges, and two of the three faces drug charges as well.

Ashley Nicole Saylor, 20, of Strongsville, OH is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance schedule II and money laundering.

George Quinton Brewer, 41, of Wheatridge, CO is charged with possession of marijuana and money laundering.

Thomas Adrian Atkins,33, of North Little Pulaski, AR faces money laundering charges.





Left to right: Saylor, Brewer, Atkins

On Monday, August 2, deputies with JDPSO stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-10 W near milepost 55. During the stop, deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

A k-9 alert and search of the vehicle revealed prescription pills, marijuana, and $409,915 vacuum-sealed inside three luggage bags.

All three were arrested and transported to the parish jail on charges of money laundering.