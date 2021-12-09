Drug trafficking co-conspirators sentenced to federal prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 45-year-old Roderick Lamont Stills of Shreveport, La., and 38-year-old Myron Keith Carter of Ontario, Cal., received federal prison sentences for drug trafficking offenses. Stills was sentenced to 14 years in prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Carter was sentenced to 6 years and 2 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

On July 31, 2019, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents learned about the arrival of packages from California into the Western District of Louisiana. On August 1, 2019, agents observed a postal carrier deliver one of the packages to an address on Line Avenue in Shreveport. Agents observed Stills taking the package and moving it to his vehicle.

Stills was then detained by agents. When the agents observed the package, they found heat-sealed packages containing approximately 1,647 grams of methamphetamine. Stills admitted that the package was his and he had received at least two dozen packages of methamphetamine to the Shreveport area.

Stills also admitted that he would have individuals pick up the packages from him on occasion and that he would also distribute the drugs to other individuals to sell. According to the investigation, agents learned that Carter would mail methamphetamine to an address in Shreveport, then fly to Dallas, rent a car, drive to Shreveport, and received the package.

Carter would then arrange meetings with individuals in Shreveport to sell the narcotics in large quantities for them to sell. On September 18, 2019, Carter arranged a meeting and sold methamphetamine for $3,700 to an individual. The methamphetamine was later determined to weigh 375.4 grams.