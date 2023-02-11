JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Deputies and Lake Arthur Police raided an alleged drug house on Thursday.

Authorties say they executed a search warrant on the home of Jacob Odel David of Lake Arthur. The 41-year old lived at 538 New Orleans Street in Lake Arthur. David was arrested on outstanding warrants for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl. He was also arrested for the illegal drugs discovered during the search, charging him with possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.