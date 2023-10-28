LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested on Oct. 17 for possessing large amounts of fentanyl and heroin.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Agents were executing a search warrant on Oct. 17 in the 100 block of Hansel Dr. when they located more than 630 grams of fentanyl, as well as, nearly 140 grams of heroin and a handgun were seized.

Terral Blackwell, 46, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)PWITD Schedule II CDS (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Monetary Instrument Abuse (outstanding arrest warrant)

Blackwell was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.