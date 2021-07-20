Driver strikes pedestrian in New Orleans East hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for the driver of a black late-model Nissan Sentra that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in New Orleans East that has left a pedestrian severely injured.

The incident occurred on July 9 at the intersection of Morrison Road and Read Boulevard.

At about 1:38 p.m. a male subject was walking on the sidewalk on Morrison near the intersection with Read when the driver of the Nissan reportedly lost control and struck the pedestrian. After the contact, the driver of the vehicle stopped momentarily before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with severe leg injuries.

Image of the driver suspected of striking and injuring a pedestrian in New Orleans East on July 9, 2021 (Photo; NOPD)

The victim and witnesses described the driver was a white male in his mid-to-late 20s or early 30s with brownish-blonde hair and a beard.

Investigators are attempting to identify the vehicle and operator pictured above. The black paint on the vehicle is faded and has damage to the undercarriage with the exhaust hanging down from the vehicle,

Anyone with information on this incident or on the pictured suspect is asked to call NOPD Hit & Run Division Investigator Jason Naquin at 504-658-6214 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.